Take our survey - have your say about Stratford town centre

A WAY forward for Stratford town centre is taking shape - but we want to hear from you, our readers, about what you want to see.

We have reported how the Stratford Town Centre Strategic Partnership was encouraged that its priorities for taking the town forward were in line with the findings of a survey carried out last summer.

SH STRATFORD SHOP SURVEY 2022 (57064957)

The partnership, made up of public and private sector representatives, has work under way looking at how to fill empty shops and to reduce traffic coming into town - while consultation finished on Saturday on a scheme to make key roads more pedestrian-friendly.

The survey that highlighted that these were key concerns was carried out by town centre specialists People and Places Insight as part of work carried out on behalf of Stratford District Council to look at its eight main high streets.

The council got money from the government's Welcome Back fund to pay for the work and some key stats from the final report are highlighted in the graphic above.

They are fascinating reading - but we are now 12 months on from when that information was gathered so we want to put the focus on our readers to have a chance to express their views.

Our questions:

Which shops have we lost in Stratford town centre that you would like to bring back? What gaps do you find in the current range of shops in the town centre? Are there any food or drink outlets that are not in the town centre that would encourage you to visit more often? What would you want to see to stop people travelling to neighbouring towns for a night out? For the younger generation living in the area, what would encourage them and their families to use the town centre more? Do you think the special events and markets are good for the town and would you like to see more? Will a move towards being more pedestrian-friendly encourage you to visit the town more? Do the town centre car parking options and charges have any impact on your decisions about whether to visit and why? If you have the option to travel into town by bus or train but use a car, what would encourage you to leave the car behind? If you were inviting a friend to come to Stratford for a visit, what would say are the best things about the town centre?

You can take part in the survey by clicking here