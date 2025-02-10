Take our survey - have your say about future of Stratford and Warwickshire councils

WARWICKSHIRE’S bid to be in the first wave of local government reorganisation suffered a blow when it was not included in the government’s fast-track scheme.

The county council has been pursuing the chance to be at the front of the queue for devolution which would have paved the way for a new council to replace the county, borough and district councils, including Stratford District Council.

It would also have meant delaying this May’s county council elections.

However, Angela Rayner, the housing, communities and local government secretary, announced in Parliament that six areas would be included in the first tranche of changes – and Warwickshire was not among them.

This gives Stratford district - and the rest of Warwickshire - more time to debate, explore and determine what local government could look like in the future.

Should the current Warwickshire County Council reaa be split into two?

Is a single, unitary authority for the whole county the only option?

That will, hopefully, become clearer over the next weeks and months, but in the meantime we thought we give Warwickshire a chance to have a say on what they would like to see happen (devolution will be coming this way, whether people want it or not) and where Stratford’s future should lie.

We’ve put together a quick survey to gather views - it’s not meant to be a definitive consultation, just a way of getting a glimpse of your opinions.

Thanks for taking part.