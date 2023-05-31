Take on Tysoe 10k for Stratford mum fighting aggressive cancer

AN INVITATION to ‘run for Katie’ has gone out to all those entering this year’s Tysoe Windmill 10km.

Organisers of the event on Saturday 3rd June are encouraging people to donate to local nurse Katie Pritchard’s fundraising campaign.

The 37-year-old mum, who is dealing with aggressive cancer, lives in Tysoe with husband Tom Cronin and their two sons – four-year-old Percy and Cass, who will be three next month.

The Herald has previously reported how Katie said opportunities to diagnose her initial cervical cancer were missed and she has faced agonising waits for treatment.

Katie and husband Tom.

After being told the cancer has spread and being offered palliative care, her last hope are drugs that are only available privately.

As soon as friends and family heard that the couple had to pay for treatment – an eye-watering £6,000 every three weeks – they set up a GoFundMe page which has raised £87,000 out of £200,000 in days.

The total has now reached just under £168,000.

Katie was diagnosed with cervical cancer in February last year, after having symptoms and finding a lump in her cervix.

After being told initially that it was a bladder prolapse, a gynaecologist consultant later diagnosed a growth on her cervix.

She was referred to Warwick Hospital but after waiting months for treatment to start, asked to be referred to Oxford University Hospitals.

She said: “It meant the growth had got really, really big, and it had spread to my lymph nodes.”

After an intensive six-week course of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, which saw Katie lose a lot of weight and become very sick, she showed signs of recovery and returned to playing touch rugby at Stratford RFC.

But a follow-up scan in September last year showed something on her lung. A biopsy three months later in January, discovered lung cancer which had spread to her shoulder and pelvis.

Tom proposed to Katie after they were told that she had “months rather than years to live” following a terminal diagnosis.

The couple wed in Stratford’s Henley Street Registration Office in February and followed up with a wedding party at Alveston Pastures a couple of weeks later.

The Windmill 10Km route takes runners and walkers up Windmill Hill, with views across the Cotswolds. This is followed by another climb through Compton Wynyates estate, which is opening especially for the day.

For those who find 10km a bit too far, there is a 5km fun run up to the top of Windmill Hill and back down, plus a 5km leisurely stroll.

Organisers say the event is suitable for adults and children of all ages and abilities.

There are prizes for the first male and female and the first under-14 girl and boy.

Everyone who takes part receives a medal made by Penny Varley Ceramics in Tysoe.

The race starts at 10am from Tysoe Sports Field and registration opens from 8.30am.

Entry costs £17 for the 10km run and £6 for the 5km run or walk.

To enter, see www.tysoewindmill10k.com

To donate to Katie’s fundraising campaign, go to gofundme.com and search for ‘Please help fund Katie’s cancer treatment’