Take off for Stratford tearoom's exhibition of model planes

MODEL aeroplane enthusiasts should set a Stratford tearoom as their destination this weekend.

Hathaway Tea Rooms, in High Street, will have an exhibition of more than 50 large-scale aeroplane models, including some with a 5ft wingspan. The models were a gift from a family friend to baker and the tearooms’ proprietor, Sarah McMillan.

Flying high â¦ Hathaway Tea Roomsâ Sarah McMillan with two of the model aircraft up for sale this coming weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61020829)

“The collection comprises electrically-powered remote control aircraft and smaller models, all made by my friend, a warm and generous soul who was particularly gifted in all manner of modelling and who spent thousands of hours immersed in his much-loved pursuit,” Sarah explained.

The man behind the models wished to remain anonymous, gifting the collection to Sarah with the aim that they be sold to raise much-needed funds for the Haematology & Oncology wards at Birmingham Children’s Hospital where a member of Sarah’s family received life-saving treatment.

The weekend also marks one year since Sarah opened Hathaway Tea Rooms after taking over the much-loved Stratford institution.

She added: “There will be live music both days to bring in the party mood.”

It starts at 10am on Saturday with former mayor Kevin Taylor and wife Pauline opening the exhibition.