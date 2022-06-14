Take a bike ride through the Warwickshire and Cotswold countryside on the Tour D’Ilmington

CYCLISTS of all abilities are being urged to sign up for a charity ride organised by Shipston Rotary Club.

Riders from Solihull Cycling Club at the finish line of a previous Tour d'Ilmington. (57170956)

This year’s running of the Tour D’Ilmington takes place on Sunday, 3rd July and once again there are three different routes with distances suitable for most ages and abilities.

The Steve Edwards Family Fun is a ten-mile gentle ride through Ilmington, while the David Lockwood Hilly ride is a bit more demanding at just over 30 miles, including a 2,500ft hard climb.

The final route is the classic 100km ride, which is designed for the owners of classic steel cycles (the ride is also open to other bikes) and goes through the Warwickshire countryside and the Vale of Evesham. The 100km ride starts at 8.30am with the other two rides starting at 10am.

All rides start and end in Newbold-on-Stour, and as participants are not timed on a competitive basis they are able to enjoy cycling around the picturesque Warwickshire countryside.

Support facilities including refreshments, will be in place. Entry in advance costs between £6 and £18.

Visit www.shipstonrotary.co.uk/tour to sign up and find further details.