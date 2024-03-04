Wet weather increases potholes in Stratford district – but will £200m HS2 fund help out?
A holey trinity of potholes has come to attention of the Herald news desk recently.
In Tysoe Laura Lepeltier alerted her fellow residents of a particularly bad “tyre killer” outside the doctor’s surgery in Peacock Lane.
Meanwhile in Lower Quinton, the word ‘pothole’ was deemed too lame to properly describe the monstrous “sinkhole” that had erupted in Back Lane – and which Cllr Dominic Skinner swore to vanquish (well, report to the council).
Perhaps most devilishly of all was the return of ‘The Terminator’ to the Gated Road between Stretton-on-Fosse and Darlingscott. This blighter has slain many a hapless motorist’s tyres – but no sooner do the council fill in the hole, then it gradually emerges with each rainfall. You can almost hear Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous dread threat: “I’ll be back!” each time an attempt to repair it is made.