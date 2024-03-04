A holey trinity of potholes has come to attention of the Herald news desk recently.

In Tysoe Laura Lepeltier alerted her fellow residents of a particularly bad “tyre killer” outside the doctor’s surgery in Peacock Lane.

The Terminator near Stretton-on-Fosse is back.

Meanwhile in Lower Quinton, the word ‘pothole’ was deemed too lame to properly describe the monstrous “sinkhole” that had erupted in Back Lane – and which Cllr Dominic Skinner swore to vanquish (well, report to the council).

Perhaps most devilishly of all was the return of ‘The Terminator’ to the Gated Road between Stretton-on-Fosse and Darlingscott. This blighter has slain many a hapless motorist’s tyres – but no sooner do the council fill in the hole, then it gradually emerges with each rainfall. You can almost hear Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous dread threat: “I’ll be back!” each time an attempt to repair it is made.