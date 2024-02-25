Tackling fear of crime among top priorities for Lib Dem’s PCC candidate Richard Dickson

A THIRD candidate has entered the race to become Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner, promising to tackle fear of crime and increase community policing.

Warwick district councillor Richard Dickson, who represents Kenilworth, has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the upcoming election.

As well as being a councillor, Richard works at Coventry University’s Peace and Security Centre, which he says makes him very aware of the serious security challenges facing both urban and rural communities.