Tackling crime and ASB - five new CCTV cameras installed in Stratford

FIVE new CCTV cameras have been installed in Stratford.

Funded as part of the Home Office Safer Streets Scheme, the mobile can be deployed to other locations when they are needed, but are currently covering:

- The Waterside service area between Bridge Street, High Street and Sheep Street; an area which has been a troublespot

- Waterside and the RSC

- Drayton Avenue near Holly Walk, where there is a row of shops

- Hodgson Road where there is a large, green play area

- Clopton Road

The cameras feed into Stratford District Council’s CCTV monitoring service which operates 24-7.

Stratford District Council’s CCTV system includes access to around 50 cameras in Stratford.

The funding was secured by the police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) office - the cameras can be used to provide real-time information to officers responding to an incident.

PCC Philip Seccombe said: “This is a great example of how by working together in partnership we have been able to gain additional money from the government to make a real difference on our streets.

“The enhanced coverage from the extended CCTV network is providing police with extra high-quality evidence to bring offenders to justice when incidents do occur, while providing greater reassurance to everyone who uses Stratford town centre.

“Aligned with the extra hotspot patrols being carried out in the town centre by Warwickshire Police as part of Operation Resolve, these investments are part of a package of measures to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in support of my vision to deliver a safer Warwickshire for all.”

The CCTV system, which has access to more than 130 cameras in the district’s towns and villages, can also provide evidence to be used in criminal court proceedings.