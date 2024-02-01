A STUDLEY man completed a 100-mile triathlon in seven days to raise over £1,200 for local causes and he also collected enough donations to hand over 13 food boxes to Arden Foodbank.

Chris Hall, aged 58, covered a total 121 miles over seven days which included six days covering a distance of 15 miles each day with a swim, run and bike ride and on Sunday 21st January he completed an Olympic triathlon distance with a 1.5 k swim, a 10k run and a 40k bike ride challenge equivalent to 31 miles.

The following charities and organisations have benefitted from Chris’ memorable achievement.