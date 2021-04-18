Fire crews from across Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcestershire and West Midlands attended Saturday's devastating fire at the Three Tuns pub in Alcester.

The fire broke out sometime after lunchtime, and firefighters battled to get the blaze under control which appears to have gutted much of the inside of the pub at 34 High Street.

Firefighters had extinguished the fire by late afternoon, and remained in place throughout the night.

Fire crews in place after fire extinguished (46290678)

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The swift initial firefighting actions by WFRS crews prevented the fire spreading to adjoining buildings, saving further buildings being impacted. Thankfully no one was hurt or injured.

Thank you for the assistance and support from our other blue light partners, WMAS, HART and Warwickshire Police effective multi agency collaborative response at its best."

