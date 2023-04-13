A SHOP selling Haribo sweets has been blasted as a ‘monstrosity’ and for ruining the look of Stratford’s historic High Street.

Hariboland opened prior to the Easter weekend at 20 High Street, the former home of Roly’s Fudge and next to the landmark Anne Hathaway Tearooms, which is now empty.

The eye-catching shopfront included jumbo-sized stickers of the famous sweet’s Goldbear character and banner signage spelling out Hariboland in electric blue, red and yellow.