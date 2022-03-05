Swapping fishing on Stratford's River Avon to stand by his fellow Ukrainians

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Alexander Pochkun (55211730)

Talking to Alexander Pochkun as he bravely waits in his house in the Kyiv suburbs for an invading army is a humbling experience.

The 50-year-old dad of three should be enjoying a spot of fishing on the River Avon right now… A regular visitor to Stratford where he has many friends, he was about to get on his flight here when the invasion began, so he stayed behind to stand with his fellow Ukranians.

“My wife and youngest son are in England, so I am relieved they are safe. My middle son is in Japan where he is studying at university, but my oldest son, Ilya, 26, is in Kyiv. I’m very worried about him. All forms of communication are working at the moment, but if I don’t hear from him for a while I get nervous.”

When Alexander spoke to the Herald by mobile phone on Tuesday night (1st March), he described how he had taken his wife’s parents and various neighbours to the safety of his house where he has a basement so they can hide if they need to.

Basement (55211732)

So far he says it has been quiet where he is, even though Ukranian forces had downed two helicopters nearby, but still they know an attack could come at any moment. “Russia is using heavy missiles and from their territory they could target almost any place in our country.”

Incredibly, despite the imminent dangers, including the phalanx of Russian and Belarusian soldiers and tanks fast approaching the city, Alexander says the mood of his countrymen and women remains defiant.

“The mood is patriotic,” he said. “People are now not as scared as they were in the first and second day. People are following the news as they self-organise and are volunteering. We own a restaurant and our workers are cooking food for the local military.

“Patriotism is not just ‘quite’ strong here it is intense.”

Friend's three-year-old son (55211734)

He added: “The Ukrainian army is doing something that’s incredible; it looks like a miracle how they are fighting this war.”

Alexander also shared a message to the people of Stratford.

“Stay with us and support us,” he said. “Post motivating things on social media, and if you’re able to protest against this war then do it. If you’re able to give some donations to help the Ukrainian state against this invasion then do. Any support will be valuable. The feeling that the world is standing with us gives us a lot of power.”

A keen reader of history books, Alexander is well placed to share his observations on Putin.

“There are a lot of parallels with Nazi Germany before the Second World War started: a person who’s been in power for a very long time, with these imperial sentiments, and his envy of the whole world. We believe Putin has a huge psychological problem because he is not living in reality. Sometimes we hear some of the Russian propaganda, and it’s just crazy, there are no other words.”

Even though Ukraine is in a David and Goliath situation, Alexander clings to hope that his country will continue to defy Russia.

The underground at Kyiv (55211736)

“Our army is standing very brave, and we see that the global community is directing lots of resources to Ukraine to protect itself, and putting lots of economic pressure on Russia,” he said.

“The Russian people will start feeling this pressure, and we will be standing here protecting our country. Everybody will be waiting for their turn to do their bit, fighting in different ways.”

He added: “Russia has become a global evil. The Russian people allowed this to happen, it’s not just Putin, it’s Russian society that needs to change.”

Despite Putin ordering the citizens of Kyiv to flee, Alexander says there is nowhere safe to escape to.

“It’s scary because people are trying not to move inside the city, and the risk has become even higher. We see with Kharkiv and Chernihiv how they’re destroying the cities. It might happen with Kyiv. It’s not easy to go somewhere, and not safe at all.”

Sharing a final few words, Alexander said: “There’s always hope. Keep safe and support Ukraine.”