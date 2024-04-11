Home   News   Article

Swan pair set up home near Swan Theatre in Stratford

By Simon Woodings
Published: 15:00, 11 April 2024

FEATHERS were ruffled this week when a pair of Stratford’s mute swans decided to set up home in a most inconvenient location.

Perhaps attracted by the name of the neighbourhood, the enterprising duo decided to build their nest in the walled garden on the left of the back of the Swan Theatre.

The swans nesting near to the Swan Theatre. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson
Usually a riverside spot is favoured – for ease of access with location, location, location being everything – so this pair clearly like to do things differently.

