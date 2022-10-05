Swan demonstrates im-peck-able timing as it gatecrashes in on Cyril's swan talk
Published: 17:46, 05 October 2022
| Updated: 17:48, 05 October 2022
A swan made what you might call im-peck-able timing at a meeting of Holy Trinity Ladies Group last week.
Stratford-upon-Avon Swan Rescue’s Cyril Bennis was at the church when who should arrive but a swan.
Cyril explained: “I spent a lovely afternoon talking to the group about our Stratford swans. I had an unexpected assistant when, after having shown and explained my swan carrying bag I use for rescues, this swan crash-landed outside the hall door. It gave me the opportunity to give a practical demonstration of its use.
“It my many years of giving these talks I can certainly say that has never happened before.”
Cyril added: “The swan was none the worse for wear, and was safely returned to the river.”