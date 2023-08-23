THERE are 75 swans and 17 cygnets in Stratford following a recent head count on the River Avon.

Swan warden, Cyril Bennis, said the figures were good for this time of year but advised caution after the swan population suffered 60 deaths in 2021 and 30 in 2022 due to bird flu.

Cyril Bennis counting swans on the River Avon, Stratford.

“The concern is while the numbers are good we won’t know what impact avian flu might have later in the year or early next. While there are no reported cases here in Stratford at the moment we know it is around the country so there’s still a question mark over 2023 and we wouldn’t want to lose half of the 75 swans we counted last week,” Mr Bennis said.