TIPS on getting your five a day plus the opportunity to cuddle a chicken were all on offer at an eco fair at the weekend.

The Sustainable Home Living event took place at Meon Village Hall on Saturday, 12th April.

Participants were given tips on sustainable cooking, diet and gardening by a range of guest experts

The Warwickshire County Council sponsored Kind Communities Kind Food stall saw food champions James Morrison and Khadija Bakali helped by Humaira Tayyab promote affordable, healthy and sustainable food options at the Meon Vale Sustainable Living Event on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Marston Sicca parish councillor Richard Whittaker, one of the organisers, told the Herald: “The purpose of the event was to improve awareness of sustainability in the local environment. There were a number of stalls with lots of information.

“There was a cookery demonstration by community kitchen manager and chef Mike Lok that was all about trying to bring nutritious food at an affordable price, while wildlife enthusiast Lucy Hartley also gave a talk on climate change and biodiversity in our gardens.

“The last speaker, Rosemary Collier OBE, was from Warwick University and she heads up the department which oversees food production in the UK. She’s at the forefront of avoiding UPFs (ultra-processed foods), and so we were really lucky to get her.”

Cllr Whittaker added: “We had some great feedback. Everyone that attended said they learned something. It reinforced the need to be vigilant about the environment and what we consume, and to be flexible and open-minded.”



