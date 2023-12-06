Suspicious package was discovered at Stratford theatre’s stage door

THE suspicious package which saw parts of Stratford town centre cordoned off had been left outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre’s stage door.

Firefighters, paramedics and police could be seen outside the Royal Shakespeare Company’s theatres on Waterside after emergency services were alerted at 2.47pm on Tuesday (5th December).

Sheep Street, Chapel Street and Waterside were closed to pedestrians and traffic until around 3.40pm.

The RSC confirmed to the Herald: “A suspicious package was identified at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre stage door. The emergency services responded as part of our incident protocol and removed the package, which they understood to be low risk.”

Emergency services on Waterside.

Warwickshire Police put out a statement on Tuesday to reassure people in the town centre that the situation was under control and there was no danger.

”We are aware the town centre has been a bit of a sea of blue lights this afternoon,” the force said. “For those who are worried we are pleased to report that everything is ok and no one is in danger.

“Earlier today we received a report of a suspicious package received at a place. In matters like these, we assume the worst but hope for the best, so a cordon was set up and road closures were put in place on Sheep Street, Chapel Street and Waterside.”

The statement added that the package was removed by specialists and was taken to a safe location.