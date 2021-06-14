Suspected drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist is seriously injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Ufton which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The collision happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday (12th June) when a grey Ford Focus car which was leaving the White Hart public house is believed to have collided with a blue and white Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle travelling towards Ufton from Leamington Spa.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (47776363)

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 36-year-old man, was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 68-year-old-man, was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage of it, to please come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to report this via our website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 457 of 12 June.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.