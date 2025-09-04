Suspected drug dealers arrested in Stratford as members of the public aid police chase

MEMBERS of the public helped police catch three suspected drug dealers as they fled through Stratford last week.

Warwickshire Police said one gave an officer a lift in his car, allowing the police to get ahead of a suspect, while another lent a detective his bike to chase down a fleeing man.

The suspects had been trying to escape along the Stratford canal towpath with detectives from the force’s serious and organised crime team in pursuit.

Warwickshire Police has thanked the people who helped them catch suspected drug dealers in Stratford.

The aid from the public helped Warwickshire Police detain all three suspects, who had fled after the police team carried out a warrant in the town.

Police said “a significant amount of class A drugs, cash, and a large knife were recovered”.

Two of the suspects have been charged with offences.

Det Insp Pete Sherwood said: “I would like to offer my deepest thanks and commend the actions of the members of the public who helped us. It made me feel very proud and reassured. Despite these challenging times for policing, we can still rely on the support of most of the public.

“It was also pleasing to see several local residents approaching officers to praise the work they are doing to tackle drug dealing in the community.”