Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Warwick police detain woman at suspected brothel in Emscote Road

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:12, 06 March 2024
 | Updated: 16:19, 06 March 2024

Police are investigating a suspected brothel in Warwick.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a suspected brothel in Warwick on Tuesday morning (5th March).

The visit to the property on Emscote Road was part of an ongoing investigation in response to concerns raised by the local community.

A woman was detained at the scene for immigration offences.

Sergeant Johnathan Calver from the Warwick SNT said: “We’ve listened to concerns raised by the local community and after a period gathering intelligence we visited the property to further our enquiries. We collected evidence that will help with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information that may help with enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about or call 101 quoting incident 54 of 5 March 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE