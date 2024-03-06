Police are investigating a suspected brothel in Warwick.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a suspected brothel in Warwick on Tuesday morning (5th March).

The visit to the property on Emscote Road was part of an ongoing investigation in response to concerns raised by the local community.

A woman was detained at the scene for immigration offences.

Sergeant Johnathan Calver from the Warwick SNT said: “We’ve listened to concerns raised by the local community and after a period gathering intelligence we visited the property to further our enquiries. We collected evidence that will help with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information that may help with enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about or call 101 quoting incident 54 of 5 March 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.