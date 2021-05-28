A 16-year-old male from the Birmingham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) in connection with an assault on a female on 14th May in Stratford. He has been detained on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm. He has since been released on bail until the end of June while enquiries continue.

Amy, 17, suffered a badly broken jaw in the incident, which required surgery and she now faces a two-month recovery period.

The assault occurred at 10.30pm when Amy saw someone she knew being assaulted and she went to intervene, only to be punched multiple times by the attacker.

The Herald spoke with her mum, Laura Murphy, on Wednesday who voiced frustration that the arrest was such a long time coming.

Prior to the arrest, Laura told the Herald on Wednesday: “We know there is a suspect, and it is frustrating it is taking so long as I’ve seen other crimes dealt with much quicker,” Laura told the Herald. “CID explained that it is a process and that they have to get their ducks in a row before they can make an arrest. I understand that, but he has been going about his daily life since the attack, while Amy is lying here only able to drink milkshakes as she is on a liquid diet. It’s a bit of a kick in the teeth.”

As well as her physical recovery, Laura is concerned about how Amy is coping mentally.

(47651284)

She explained: “She’s getting there but it’s going to be a long old road. It is physical and mental – and it’s the latter that I’m worried about. She has a check up on Friday with the trauma team so we will know more about how her jaw is mending.

“But it is the mental scarring. She won’t be able to complete her studies in theatrical make-up at college, and she hasn’t wanted to go out. Her friends have been really supportive and they have come to visit.”

The fact that restrictions are being eased makes Amy’s frustration worse. “She loves Nando's and has been looking forward to it opening for the past year, and now she can’t go,” explained Laura. “She’s just very dejected.”

Following the attack on Amy Warwickshire Police acknowledged there was a problem with antisocial behaviour caused by young people descending on the town at weekends, and put a Section 35 Dispersal Order in place as a result.

While Laura said this was “too little too late” for Amy, she hoped it would be put to use to control those causing trouble in the town.

She said: “The police need more power and to have more presence in Stratford. It’s all very well having a dispersal order but if there are no police to invoke that order then what is the point of it? I do think it is closing the gate after the horse has bolted, for us anyway.”

Police have assured the Herald that they remain vigilant in Stratford, and that although they had not had reason to enforce the dispersal order as yet, this was probably to do with the weather.

Speaking about last weekend, Inspector Ben Hembry said: “It was obvious that the weather conditions specifically impacted on the desire for many of the young people to come out in the same way they had done on the previous week.

“That said, we delivered a continual uniformed policing presence on foot throughout the town throughout the night and spent time engaging with those out for the evening and many of the local businesses.

“There were some small pockets of young people who did come into town numbering three to four in each group and totalling 20 if all counted together, but none were congregating together or causing any issues, anti-social behaviour or otherwise.

Alcohol was removed from one individual but all encountered were on best behaviour in the rain.”

The police further commented: “We work closely with British Transport Police and West Midlands Police, using intelligence to target people coming into Stratford to commit criminal activity. We understand some of the concerns that have been raised recently around people coming into the town to commit criminal activity. We would like to reassure local people that where we identify a criminal offence has taken place or someone is taking part in criminal activity we will take appropriate action.”

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 21 of 14 May. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.