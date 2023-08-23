The family of Katie Pritchard, 37, have spoken of their devastation after her death in June from the cancer she so bravely fought.

Katie’s story touched the hearts of many when it was revealed in February that, following misdiagnosis and delays in her treatment, expensive drugs only available privately were her last hope in fighting the aggressive cervical cancer she was suffering from.

The Tysoe mum told the Herald at the time: “We’re being positive. We’re hoping for a miracle.”

Katie Pritchard with Tom Cronin on their wedding day with children Percy and Cass. Photo: Isobel Murphy

Moved by her plight, the community went into fundraising overdrive, and within just a few months the Gofundme page set up in her name reached £170,000.

Katie, who had worked as nurse manager for the NHS, married her long-term partner, teacher Tom Cronin, in March after being given just months to live.

The impromptu festival-style wedding at Alveston Pastures saw many give their services for free as friends and family gathered to celebrate the couple, who had been sweethearts since meeting at the Royal Oak, Whatcote, in their teenage years.