Supporting Stratford with £1.2m of grants - where the town trust money was spent
Published: 12:43, 20 September 2024
TWENTY-SIX children gave a stirring performance at the PlayHouse in Stratford on Wednesday (11th September) evening.
But it wasn’t part of the venue’s entertainment calendar, but rather a musical ‘thank you’ to Stratford Town Trust, which was holding its AGM.
Stamp, a children’s choir, was born out of a £10,000 donation to St Andrew’s Church in Shottery to help fund its children and families work.