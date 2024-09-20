Supporting Stratford with £1.2m of grants - where the town trust money was spent

TWENTY-SIX children gave a stirring performance at the PlayHouse in Stratford on Wednesday (11th September) evening.

But it wasn’t part of the venue’s entertainment calendar, but rather a musical ‘thank you’ to Stratford Town Trust, which was holding its AGM.

Stamp, a children’s choir, was born out of a £10,000 donation to St Andrew’s Church in Shottery to help fund its children and families work.