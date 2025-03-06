THE moaning is over, let the positive support begin. That’s the message from Stratford town centre businesses as they deal with the challenges of the modern high street.

The call comes after businesswoman Abigail Edmunds put out a heartfelt plea on social media for local people to think how they can better support retailers and independents in town, which has seen a number of shops and restaurants close recently.

Last week the Herald covered the closing of Caffe Vineria on Wood Street; while restaurants Edward Moon, Cafe Rouge, Veeno, and Bella Italia have also recently closed.

Domino Style owner Abigail Edmunds. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mrs Edmunds runs Domino Style on Henley Street, which sells women’s fashion. She has worked in the business for 20 years, and says she has never seen things so tough.

“Smaller towns like Stratford are held up on the shoulders of independents like mine. But the footfall in town has decreased massively over the last few years – due to many different things: rising costs, continuous roadworks, and the weather’s been terrible. People aren’t venturing out as much as they used to.”

She continued: “Sadly local Facebook forums are filled with negativity and suggestions for things that people want to see on the high street. But people need to keep visiting to make it sustainable.

“There have been a lot of closures recently of businesses. I have been terribly sad to see them go and I don’t want to be one of those.”

Domino Style owner Abigail Edmunds. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mrs Edmunds told the Herald: “I want to save our town. There’s too much negativity at the moment, people have given up hope. Where is the love for businesses before catastrophe strikes?

“There is nobody putting positivity into the minds of the people that live here – it is soul-destroying to see.”

Calling for better leadership, Mrs Edmunds said: “The town needs help from the councillors, from the government, from people that care. Where are they? I’ve never known the town to be so devoid of love.”

Following her plea on social media, she was visited by BID manager Aaron Corsi, who is charged with marketing the town’s businesses. Mrs Edmunds worries that his workload is spread too thin and that there is not enough proactive approaches and innovation.

“We’ve been given plastic plant pots, which I think is money poorly spent, but what people really want is somewhere free to park, to be able to get into town easily, and better infrastructure.

“Where is the money that the bigger companies give to BID to ensure the future of the town?”

Although two million-plus tourists are a big part of the local economy, Mrs Edmunds says she and others rely on the 30,000 local people as their potential core customers.

“Our locals need our town as much as we need them. It would be great if come Saturday, people thought ‘I need to support my town’.

“People became isolated during Covid – and that working from home legacy has not been good for mental health. People need to come into the town centre, to interact with others and be supportive of what we have in the community. People need the contact for their mental health.

Domino Style owner Abigail Edmunds. Photo: Mark Williamson

“But where is the belief? I have visitors come here based on my social media to visit the boutique, and they go ‘This is an amazing town – I’d move here in a heartbeat.’ It’s a beautiful town, but a lot of the locals don’t believe it because they see the other side of it – where there’s a lack of support and pride.

“Why are we not shouting about that in our town? We’re an award-winning boutique, but people come in and say we didn’t know you are here. There are world class restaurants here, but no one’s shouting about what an incredible town we’ve got.

“People go on about BHS, yes it’s an eyesore – where’s the incentive to do something about it? Negativity drives negativity. Positivity breeds positivity – and that’s what we need, that belief.”

Mrs Edmunds says she has been grateful for all the support and encouragement she received this week after sharing her thoughts.

“It resonated with so many people because nobody speaks out until it’s too late,” she said. “I’m worried for the future of my business, and I can sit here and worry alone or I can get some opinions and some ideas from people that can help me to make it work.

“I love our town and like everyone want to see it prosper and thrive.”

