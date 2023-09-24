Home   News   Article

Development of Wellesbourne Airfield meets with massive thumbs-down from local residents

By Preston Witts
Published: 11:35, 24 September 2023

THE latest proposals for the development of Wellesbourne Airfield have met with a massive thumbs-down from local residents following a public consultation exercise.

Plans unveiled by strategic land promoter Gladman and commercial property developer Stoford are facing cynicism, and even suspicion, from campaigners who’re determined the airfield should survive as a significant aviation centre.

Plans for Wellesbourne Airfield.
The response, in a nutshell, is that the proposals don’t make sense, either economically or from a planning perspective. This has led to fears that the airfield’s aviation activities could be curtailed by stealth, making the venue inoperative as an airfield in the longer term.

