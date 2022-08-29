I RECOGNISE these are challenging times for many people, which is why it is important I remain available to you as Stratford-on-Avon’s MP in addition to my existing Government duties.

In the last month I have received around 1,000 emails from constituents in need of support or seeking assurances on a range of issues. Not least, those in park homes who have had concerns about gaining access to cost-of-living support. I have been extremely pleased to inform park home residents, of which there are many in the constituency, further funding will be available to provide equivalent support for energy bills for the one per cent of households who would not otherwise be reached through the Energy Bill Support Scheme.

While there are many challenges ahead, it is clear we have a strong community which is continuing to invest in itself and provide support for those who need it.

I am especially impressed with the work being undertaken by Alcester Town Council, which has been nominated for the National Association of Local Councils’ Star Council 2022. This nomination recognises their tremendous work around health and wellbeing such as their Get A Move On programme which is encouraging residents to keep active, all the while socialising and making new friends.

Getting together and meeting friends and family is a vital component of keeping healthy and we are privileged in Stratford and the wider area to have so many incredible spaces to socialise. Not least the Heart of England Forest, which I recently had the pleasure of visiting.

Their team were kind enough to show me around and update me on their fantastic work both in education, creating opportunities for local young people, and their environmental work planting thousands of trees, creating new woodland and improving diverse habitats. I was delighted to learn, in light of the important work at the forest, the Heart of England Forest voluntary team has been awarded with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.

It has also been an especially significant month for those receiving their A-level, T-level and BTEC results. For many students, because of the impact of the pandemic, it was the first time they have had to sit a national exam in their secondary education, and I am unbelievably proud, as I am sure we all are, of how they have risen to the occasion.