Support from around the world after driver crashes into historic Shakespeare house

SUPPORT and donations from people around the world have been received by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust after a driver crashed into Hall’s Croft on Friday.

The SUV was reversed, accidentally, into the historic building causing “substantial damage” to its fabric, damaging several 17th century timbers and exposing the oldest parts of the house interior to the elements.

Rachael North, chief executive of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT), said: “While we are relieved that no one was injured, we are deeply saddened to see damage to one of Stratford’s most beautiful and historic buildings.

The interior shot shows how the extent of the damage.

“Our teams responded quickly to stabilise the affected area, and we are now working closely with conservation experts to determine the repairs required.”

Hall’s Croft was once home to Shakespeare’s daughter Susanna and her husband Dr John Hall and is part of SBT’s collection of heritage properties.

The trust said the accident highlights the broader challenge facing organisations which care for fragile, centuries-old buildings at a time of rising costs, skills shortages, and limited public funding.

Rachael added: “Every day we face the enormous responsibility of preserving five Grade I and II* listed buildings — the very homes and places that tell Shakespeare’s story. Yet the costs of conservation are increasing rapidly, and the specialist skills required are in short supply.

“Incidents like Friday’s are a stark reminder of how vulnerable our heritage is, and how vital it is that we continue to invest in its protection.”

The damage wall of Hall's Croft.

Other parts of Hall’s Croft are already undergoing major conservation work, funded by US philanthropist and playwright Ken Ludwig.

The damage caused last week may accelerate the need to move into the next wider phase of conservation, SBT said. However, this move will require several millions of pounds of investment, which SBT is unable to fund from its own resources.

The charity has to raise the money for conservation work through visitors, grants, donations, and partnerships.

Anyone wishing to support the conservation and protection of Hall’s Croft or the other Shakespeare family homes, can make donation via https://givealittle.co/c/4jeSoSAVUj9hCD3E6oSQro