Support for Warwickshire’s CEO after hysteria and ‘bloodied’ attack over Pride flag

WARWICKSHIRE Pride has said it stands firmly behind the chief executive of the county council after she refused to remove the Pride flag from Shire Hall.

Reform UK’s former chair Zia Yusuf yesterday (Monday) launched an attack on Monica Fogarty for refusing the request and told her she’s not the “monarch of Warwickshire”.

The request had been made by the interim leader of the county council, 18-year-old George Finch (Reform, Bedford Central) who took over the role following the resignation of Cllr Rob Howard after just 41 days in office.

Today Warwickshire Pride issued a statement which backed Mrs Fogarty and pointed out that she has delegated power to decide which flags are flown.

The Reform UK video and, inset, the Pride flag.

The statement added: “This point of procedure has resulted in a vitriolic attack from the Reform party’s national leadership, with their previous party chairman declaring in an outburst of borderline hysteria that “a coup d’etat is underway in Britain” and that control of the country had been seized, though he reassured his followers that there were as yet ‘no tanks on the streets’.

“Warwickshire Pride firmly stands behind Monica Fogarty’s decision to keep the Pride flag flying and for standing up for the rights and rules of local government.

“The Pride flag is a symbol of inclusivity and celebrates the diversity of the queer community. We urge WCC’s acting leader, George Finch, to focus on managing Warwickshire County Council for all its residents and doing the work of improving its services.

“We look forward to seeing the Pride flag return for next year’s Pride month, but please let us know if you do see any tanks wandering round Warwickshire’s backroads!”

Cllr Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Leamington Brunswick) has also thrown his support behind the county council chief executive.

In a statement on X, he said: “I’m proud to live in a country where leaders, let alone interim leaders, can’t make a decision on a whim based on what they ate for breakfast that morning - that's what dictatorships are made of.

"If Reform’s Cllr Finch wants to make a decision, he should go through cabinet in line with the democratic traditions of our country that protect us all.

"It’s appalling that when he couldn’t get what he wanted he cried off to his national party to get them to launch a full bloodied party political assault on a civil servant.”