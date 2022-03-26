Support for people looking to open homes to refugees from Ukraine

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A CHARITY that has first-hand experience of supporting a refugee family is ready to share its knowledge with people who are now ready to offer homes to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Hearts and Homes was set up in Bidford and Salford Priors in 2017 and went through all the necessary stages to be able to support a Syrian refugee family.

At a meeting on Wednesday evening the charity’s trustees agreed that while they would not apply to be a sponsorship organisation in their own right because of their commitment to the family they support, they would like to help those who are stepping forward.

In last week’s Herald chair of trustees Rev Michael Godfrey applauded those who had signed up to host Ukrainian refugees but spoke of the challenges involved – and the hope that there would be plenty of support on offer.

Hearts and Homes is now ready to be part of that and has helped to set up an initial meeting in Bidford next Tuesday, 29th March.

Rev Godfrey said: “We are willing to give our help and advice to people in the immediate area and we know of 15 people in Bidford who have registered to become hosts.

“At next week’s meeting we will be able to say to those who have registered their intention what support we think they will need.

“We have started working with the parish council and others to see how we can work together with the hosts.

“It seems the government doesn’t require hosts to do anything other than provide accommodation but we know there are lots of ways the refugees are going to need help - to speak English, to get jobs, to get children into school, to claim benefts, to register with GPs etc.”

While Hearts and Homes believes the government will expect the county council to co-ordinate how that support will be provided, they believe it is likely the community will be part of the way forward.

Rev Godfrey added: “Next Tuesday’s meeting is open to people who have offered to be hosts and also to those who want to help by raising funds or meeting needs such as teaching English.”

Looking ahead he also hopes the community effort will go further: “Also in the planning stage we are trying to find a support mechanism in Bidford so the refugees can get help.”

Yesterday, Wednesday evening, he was due to join a meeting organised by the county council where he hoped to find out what it can offer and feed that back to Hearts and Homes, the parish council and all those in Bidford who are ready to help Ukrainian refugees.

Their own meeting will be at 7pm on Tuesday, 29th March, in Bidford church hall, opposite St Laurence’s Church in Church Street.