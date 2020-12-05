County residents facing hardship this winter can benefit from a county council scheme supporting Warwickshire’s most vulnerable.

The Local Welfare Scheme is to help residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of help and can provide financial support and advice for people who need support to access food and utilities.

The Scheme also signposts to further support available from other public, community and voluntary services around the county. This includes debt and money management advice, family information and support, help to access food and household essentials and putting people in touch with local emotional health and wellbeing services.

In addition, the Local Welfare Scheme will administer the government’s one-off COVID Winter Grant between December 2020 and March 2021. The grant will provide some financial support for food, household essentials and utilities to help vulnerable families and individuals experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, poverty during the pandemic.

As part of the grant, the council is also proactively reaching out to families eligible for benefits related free school meals by providing the means to buy food during the school holiday period at Christmas.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment and heritage & culture, said: “Winter is a time of increased strain for many people. Health concerns and caring responsibilities often increase, the cold weather and extra hours of darkness impact negatively on people’s mood and the pressure of Christmas and the financial burden it brings are common concerns. This is before we factor in living through a pandemic and facing personal sacrifice, isolation and hardship.

“In recognition of everyone’s struggles we are reaching out to communities to raise awareness of the invaluable support on offer at this time. I strongly encourage people to look online and get in touch with us, either for themselves or on behalf of someone else, to find out what help there is.

“Similarly anyone looking for ways to provide help to others in their community who may be in need can also find out how on the council’s website.”

People can contact the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme team on 01926 359182 or 0800 408 1448 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme

For information about wider support from the council and other services, go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/facinghardship

To find out more about supporting your local community visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusvolunteering