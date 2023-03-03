THE cucumber crisis and tomato torment saw Lidl join other big supermarkets in rationing supplies this week – but a south Warwickshire business says they are at the heart of what’s gone wrong.

George Beach, owner of Dunnington-based fruit farmer and fresh produce distributor Mudwalls, blames the current lack of fresh produce on the fact that UK growers are just not getting a fair deal from the major supermarkets.

And he urged shoppers to buy local and support regional growers instead.