Shop locally and support regional food producers to avoid salad shortages says Dunnington grower
Published: 11:00, 03 March 2023
THE cucumber crisis and tomato torment saw Lidl join other big supermarkets in rationing supplies this week – but a south Warwickshire business says they are at the heart of what’s gone wrong.
George Beach, owner of Dunnington-based fruit farmer and fresh produce distributor Mudwalls, blames the current lack of fresh produce on the fact that UK growers are just not getting a fair deal from the major supermarkets.
And he urged shoppers to buy local and support regional growers instead.