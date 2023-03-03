Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Shop locally and support regional food producers to avoid salad shortages says Dunnington grower

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 03 March 2023

THE cucumber crisis and tomato torment saw Lidl join other big supermarkets in rationing supplies this week – but a south Warwickshire business says they are at the heart of what’s gone wrong.

George Beach, owner of Dunnington-based fruit farmer and fresh produce distributor Mudwalls, blames the current lack of fresh produce on the fact that UK growers are just not getting a fair deal from the major supermarkets.

And he urged shoppers to buy local and support regional growers instead.

Alcester All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE