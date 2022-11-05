A SUPERMARKET giant has submitted updated plans to make the most of “out of the way spaces” at its car park.

Morrisons has put forward the application to place a single Direct Line Body Repair Shop at its Alcester Road location to offer minor body repairs to vehicles which have no structural damage and do not require to be taken off the road into a traditional body shop.

It comes on the back of a previous application for Xpress Centre Pods, which would have offered the same service and resulted in the same loss of 18 car parking spaces, that was refused in May.