Dentist dad blasts Morrisons in Stratford for irresponsible e-cigarettes promotion
Published: 09:55, 17 October 2023
Morrisons in Stratford were again called out this week for seeming to promote e-cigarettes irresponsibly.
In June the supermarket was accused of being “morally bankrupt” for putting profits ahead of health of children by displaying brightly coloured capes next to its range of toys.
Father of three and dentist Dr Simon Clarke was horrified to see how vapes were being promoted next to toys and sweets.