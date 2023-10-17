Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Dentist dad blasts Morrisons in Stratford for irresponsible e-cigarettes promotion

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:55, 17 October 2023

Morrisons in Stratford were again called out this week for seeming to promote e-cigarettes irresponsibly.

In June the supermarket was accused of being “morally bankrupt” for putting profits ahead of health of children by displaying brightly coloured capes next to its range of toys.

Father of three and dentist Dr Simon Clarke was horrified to see how vapes were being promoted next to toys and sweets.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE