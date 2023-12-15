Tesco is recalling packets of stuffing mix amid fears it may contain insects.

The supermarket giant, along with the Food Standards Agency, has issued a recall notice for one flavour of its Tesco Finest range.

Tesco is recalling packets of stuffing mix. Image: iStock.

The stuffing mix being recalled is Tesco Finest Apple and Cranberry Stuffing Mix because, says the warning, ‘of the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption’.

No further details have been released as to why Tesco fears the insects could have made their way into the food.

According to the recall notice, affected packets will weigh 130g and have a best before date on them of September 2024.

Shoppers are being asked to take affected packets back. Image: iStock photo.

Signs have been placed in Tesco aisles to alert shoppers who may have bought a packet ahead of Christmas.

Any customers with the stuffing mix packet at home, should not eat it, and instead return it to Tesco for a full refund. No receipt is needed.