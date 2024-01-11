Go big or go home, seems to be the consensus to proposals for a new smaller-style Sainsbury’s in Shipston.

The supermarket chain announced last week that it hopes to build a ‘neighbourhood hub’ store at the corner of Tilemans Lane and Darlingscote Road. Currently the site is part of an industrial estate, and opposite the high school and leisure centre.

Shipston already boasts four branded grocery stores. Bizarrely this includes two Co-ops yards apart in High Street. One was once a Somerfield but was brought out by Co-Op and rebranded in 2009.

And just a few doors down from them is what one commentator referred to this week as “the world’s smallest Morrisons”. Until fairly recently it operated solely as a newsagents, but it became a ‘McColl’s Morrisons Daily’ after it was bought out by the supermarket giant as part of a national deal and rebranded last year.

Architect's impression of proposed new store at Shipston. Image: Sainsbury's

In 2022, Pettiphers Garage, on the corner of Telegraph Street and the A3400, was knocked down to make way for a Tesco Express.