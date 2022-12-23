Supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year for Stratford, Shipston, Alcester and Henley
HERE’S a quick guide to where you can buy extra provisions for those unexpected Christmas guests.
Most supermarkets will be open as usual apart from on the public holidays when some are operating at reduced hours, others will be closed altogether.
Morrisons, Stratford
24th December: 6am-7pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 9am-6pm
31st December: 7am-7pm
1st January: 10am-4pm
Sainsbury’s, Stratford
24th December: 7am-9pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 9am-9pm
31st December: 7am-9pm
1st January: 9am-9pm
Tesco, Birmingham Road, Stratford
24th December: Closes 6pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 9am-6pm
31st December: 6am-6pm
1st January: 10am-4pm
Tesco, Bridge Street, Stratford
24th December: 7am-10pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 9am-7pm
31st December: 7am-10pm
1st January: 8am-10pm
Tesco, Banbury Road, Stratford
24th December: 7am-10pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 9am-7pm
31st December: 7am-10pm
1st January: 7am-10pm
Waitrose, Stratford and Alcester
24th December: 8am-6pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: Closed
31st December: 8am-6pm
1st January: Closed
Co-op, Henley
24th December: 7am-9pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 8am-8pm
31st December: 7am-8pm
1st January: 8am-8pm
Tesco, Shipston
24th December: 6am-10pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 9am-7pm
31st December: 6am-10pm
1st January: 8am-10pm