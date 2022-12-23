HERE’S a quick guide to where you can buy extra provisions for those unexpected Christmas guests.

Most supermarkets will be open as usual apart from on the public holidays when some are operating at reduced hours, others will be closed altogether.

Photo: iStock

Morrisons, Stratford

24th December: 6am-7pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 9am-6pm

31st December: 7am-7pm

1st January: 10am-4pm

Sainsbury’s, Stratford

24th December: 7am-9pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 9am-9pm

31st December: 7am-9pm

1st January: 9am-9pm

Tesco, Birmingham Road, Stratford

24th December: Closes 6pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 9am-6pm

31st December: 6am-6pm

1st January: 10am-4pm

Tesco, Bridge Street, Stratford

24th December: 7am-10pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 9am-7pm

31st December: 7am-10pm

1st January: 8am-10pm

Tesco, Banbury Road, Stratford

24th December: 7am-10pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 9am-7pm

31st December: 7am-10pm

1st January: 7am-10pm

Waitrose, Stratford and Alcester

24th December: 8am-6pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: Closed

31st December: 8am-6pm

1st January: Closed

Co-op, Henley

24th December: 7am-9pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 8am-8pm

31st December: 7am-8pm

1st January: 8am-8pm

Tesco, Shipston

24th December: 6am-10pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 9am-7pm

31st December: 6am-10pm

1st January: 8am-10pm