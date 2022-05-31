The Queen is preparing to celebrate a historic 70-year reign and the nation is gearing up for a four-day bank holiday weekend.

But the change this year to the spring bank holiday - to make way for Platinum Jubilee celebrations - will affect supermarket and shop opening times.

If you need to snap up supplies for street party sandwiches and picnics here's everything you need to know about when the shops are opening.

The Jubilee weekend will alter the opening hours of some stores. Image: iStock.

Asda

Asda says customers wishing to pick up shopping over the Jubilee bank holiday should check the specific trading hours of their nearest Asda store but according to their website holiday hours for June 2, 3 and 4 are likely to be either a 6am or 7am opening in the morning until around 10pm. Sundays are likely to remain 10am until 5pm but you can check the exact hours of your nearest store here.

Aldi says customers should check the opening times of their nearest store

Aldi

Aldi will keep shops open from 8am until 10pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will stick to its regular 10am until 4pm trading hours on Sunday. However shoppers are advised to not leave home for a store without confirming local trading hours in the event of a change, and this can be done here.

Lidl

Lidl says its stores will open as they normally would on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5 but there could be some changes to opening hours on the Thursday and Friday and customers would be advised to check before heading to the shops. You can do that here.

Do you need food for street parties and picnics? Photo: iStock.

M&S

M&S, which has unveiled a very special Jubilee Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee, says its stores will remain open throughout the bank holiday weekend but there may be some small changes to opening hours at a tiny handful of branches. Anyone who is off to buy cake - or clothes - at an M&S shop or food store can check their local branch's bank holiday opening hours here.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be mostly operating as normal on Thursday and Friday with stores likely to be open at either 6am or 7am and closing at 10pm. But some smaller Morrisons convenient stores may have different opening times across the Jubilee weekend. You can check your nearest branch here.

Tesco stores are opening across all four days. Image: iStock.

Tesco

Tesco says opening times will vary depending on the location and size of store but some branches are planning on different opening times for the bank holidays on Thursday and Friday compared to Saturday Jubilee trading hours. Sundays however are expected to remain 10am until 4pm at most supermarkets albeit hours will differ for smaller Metro stores. Check when your nearest Tesco is open here.

Sainsbury's. Photo: iStock.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's says its store opening times over the bank holiday will vary depending on the store and its location but opening hours are expected to be shortened at the majority of stores.

You can find the specific opening times for your local store, using the supermarket's store locator here.

Waitrose

The majority of Waitrose stores will be open between at least 8am and 6pm on Thursday and Friday with some branches opening later depending on their size and location. You can check the trading hours of your specific Waitrose here.