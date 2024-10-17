Supermarket leap - car gets stuck on a bollard at Co-op in Bidford

SHOPPERS at the Co-op in Bidford were given a surprising view this afternoon (Thursday)… a car stuck on a bollard just by the area where the supermarket trolleys are kept.

Luckily, no one was hurt when the BMW i3 hit the bollard and was lifted into the air - although the driver was reported to have been left shaken by the incident.

Emergency services were at the scene in Salford Road this afternoon and propped up the vehicle until it could be safely removed.

The view from inside the Co-op. Photo: Mark Williamson

The incident sparked concern on social media as well as suggestions that the incident was a result of an Uber driver - a reference to the crash involving an Uber car in August which has left Bidford Bridge closed ever since.

Once person joked: “Keep away from Bidford and the crazy drivers.”

Others praised the Co-op staff for taking care of the BMW driver.

Although Bidford Bridge is closed, businesses in the village are still open and need your custom. And there is plenty of space to park…