Super Sunday lunch club raises £17,000 for Stratford’s hospice

A YEAR of lovely lunches has helped connect people across Stratford – and raised an impressive £17,000 for the Shakespeare Hospice.

The Sunday Lunch Club, which regularly attracts more than 100 guests, has completed a year of fundraising for the Shottery-based charity, handing over a cheque to the hospice on Sunday (18th February).

The club was set up by Stratford charity champion, Jo Wheelwright-Horne, who was awarded a BEM in the 2023 New Year’s Honours for her efforts.