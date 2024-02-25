Home   News   Article

Super Sunday lunch club raises £17,000 for Stratford’s hospice

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 14:10, 25 February 2024

A YEAR of lovely lunches has helped connect people across Stratford – and raised an impressive £17,000 for the Shakespeare Hospice.

The Sunday Lunch Club, which regularly attracts more than 100 guests, has completed a year of fundraising for the Shottery-based charity, handing over a cheque to the hospice on Sunday (18th February).

The club was set up by Stratford charity champion, Jo Wheelwright-Horne, who was awarded a BEM in the 2023 New Year’s Honours for her efforts.

