A STRATFORD grandmother is celebrating after powerlifting her way to the world championships.

Martine Barons broke national records in both the deadlift and bench press for her age/weight/equipment division at the British Single Lift Championships in Manchester earlier this month.

Powerlifting gran Martine Barons in the gym. Photo: Mark Williamson

The 63-year-old’s deadlift of 125kg and bench press of 55kg, also netted her European and world records.