THERE was a big buzz in Bridge Street, Stratford, when a Bugatti Chiron worth millions parked up at Tzatziki Restaurant where the occupants went inside for a bite to eat last Sunday but these weren’t your average fans of Greek cuisine these diners enjoy celebrity status.

The Bugatti Chiron at Caffeine and Machine.

The super sports car, which can cost from £1 million to £3.2 million and achieve a top speed of 304 mph, immediately attracted an admiring crowd of onlookers who gathered outside the restaurant which temporarily closed its doors to the public while the two guests tucked into a fish supper.

The celeb guests who enjoyed the impromptu pit stop were boxer Aadam Hamed, son of