A PUB in Henley is celebrating after receiving a top award from the Solihull and District branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

This is the first time the independently-owned Three Tuns has been given the Pub of the Year accolade, which beat off over 70 pubs to the top spot.

The pub also won the Solihull and District Branch Pub of the Year (Warwickshire) which covers a limited part the county.

The Three Tuns owner Eliza Sedgwick celebrating the Solihill Camra Branch Pub of the Year award for Warwickshire. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57760249)

The family-run enterprise on the High Street has been owned and managed by Eliza Sedgwick for 25 years. A popular ‘drinkers’ pub, the establishment prides itself on offering five real ales, as well as a range of lagers, ciders, wines and a good ‘top-shelf’.

Under the stewardship of Eliza, the Three Tuns focuses on providing a traditional pub experience with friendly service provided by local staff. Eliza’s children also help when needed.

As the CAMRA award illustrates, the ales are the stars. Eliza said: “We turn them over quickly so they’re always fresh.

“We also handle the barrels carefully, keeping the cellar conditions right at all times and thoroughly cleaning the lines every time an ale is changed.”

CAMRA members consider a variety of factors including quality of beers, ambience and customer service when casting their vote.

Martin Buck, chairman, Solihull & District CAMRA said: “The Three Tuns fully deserves this award for serving a good range of real ales, consistently in great condition.

“It’s also a pub packed with character; it’s always good to pay it a visit.”