BEAUTIFUL flowers and warm summer sunshine greeted visitors to the Tysoe Flower Show after a two-year absence because of Covid.

Oxfordshire Border Morris Dancers Armaleggan drummer playing at the Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58814203)

The show has been a popular summer diary date for years which is why crowds packed the Playing Fields in Tysoe to savour and enjoy the atmosphere of a traditional English affair which includes flowers, crafts, vintage vehicles, home crafts, face painting and children’s activities plus farm animals and dog displays.

As the show’s title suggests, flowers took centre stage with trophies awarded for best vases of roses, Gladioli, Dahlias and sweet peas but awards for the best vegetables, wine and honey were also up for grabs.

Colour also played a big part in making the day special with brightly coloured classic cars lined up for all to enjoy, Morris dancing and music from a brass band and a bird of prey display.

The Flower Show Committee said the standard of produce on display was remarkable and that new names had entered the show this year which is good news and with that’s and the support of villagers the event had been a big success.

After the death of Monica Lomas the committee were delighted the Lomas family wished to mark Monica’s close association with the show with the presentation of a cup. The cup will be awarded to the child making the most effort in children’s classes.