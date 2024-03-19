Sunday service returns at Stratford’s Park and Ride

The Stratford Park and Ride bus service is now running again on Sundays until September.

The Sunday service will run between 10am and 6.28pm; while the Monday to Saturday services finish at the same time but start at 7.30am.

The car park has 700 spaces and can be found off Bishopton Lane, near to the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road.

It costs from £1-£3 to park for the day, and £4-£6 to park overnight. There is a bus service (£2 for an adult) into town, and a canal path is walkable.

Stratford Park and Ride.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We have been delighted in a recent increase in usage of the park and ride and we hope that the Sunday Service will enjoy that trend.

“The Park and Ride is ideal not only for those who want to remove the stress of finding suitable town centre parking but also those for whom the car park serves as a starting point to walk or cycle into town via the canal towpath.

“Taking so many cars out of the town centre has added environmental benefits for the local area of reducing car congestion and carbon emissions. So, the air quality and pedestrian experience of being in the town centre benefit also.”