Sun shines on Alcester as hundreds enjoy annual pancake races

ALCESTER’S annual Pancake Race Day was enjoyed by large numbers on the town’s high street on a bright and sunny March day. People of all ages took part in races, and plenty more cheered them all the way to the finish line.

Schools, pubs, and other organisations brought teams to the event which tasks participants to run up and down the Alcester high street carrying a pancake in a pan. There were also relay races throughout the afternoon.

Alcester pancake race held in High Street on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson

One onlooker told the Herald: “The weather is lovely and it’s so nice to see all the schools here taking part. I’ve come out of work to see my son, we’ve done it every year, it’s brilliant.

Another added: “I’ve come to watch my granddaughter. I won the pancake race and so did my mother. It’s all very exciting and it's great that the weather is so nice.”

