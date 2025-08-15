Sun shines as crowds enjoy Brailes Show

IT was another fine day for Brailes Show on Saturday as crowds turned out in force.
The second Saturday of August is its traditional spot on the calendar and the tradition of the produce show remains at the heart of it.
Marquee secretary Aileen Sherer said: “We had 690 entries in the marquee across all the different classes and there was a huge increase in the number of children’s entries, which was great.”
The event is a huge undertaking for the voluntary committee, backed by a range of sponsors, and all profits go to good causes in or connected with the village.
Final figures will be known when they meet in September and then from January the work starts again on the next event.
Mrs Sherer added: “People came from all over, from Chipping Norton, Moreton-in-Marsh, Stratford and Solihull.
“It seemed to go really, really well and the weather was very kind.
“There were lots of attractions, such as the vintage vehicle section, the archery, zorbing and the dog show.
“There was the retail village, the charity section and the demo tent, which had lots of exhibitions such as cookery and CPR.”
“For a small village we really do put on a great show.”