Sun shines as crowds enjoy Brailes Show

IT was another fine day for Brailes Show on Saturday as crowds turned out in force.

The second Saturday of August is its traditional spot on the calendar and the tradition of the produce show remains at the heart of it.

This 1967 Triumph Herald was driven to the Brailes Show from his home in Windermere by its owner Robert Milligan, pictured right. The car was originally owned by his grandfather Des Rogers, a resident of the village, who bequeathed it to him in 1999. It was certainly a family gathering at the show with Robert being pictured with his children Alex and Katie, his mother and father Jill and David Milligan along with his brother Steven Milligan. Photo: Mark Williamson

Marquee secretary Aileen Sherer said: “We had 690 entries in the marquee across all the different classes and there was a huge increase in the number of children’s entries, which was great.”

The event is a huge undertaking for the voluntary committee, backed by a range of sponsors, and all profits go to good causes in or connected with the village.

Ellis Sherriff, aged five, had loads of fun on the children’s bungee at Brailes Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Final figures will be known when they meet in September and then from January the work starts again on the next event.

Mrs Sherer added: “People came from all over, from Chipping Norton, Moreton-in-Marsh, Stratford and Solihull.

Vintage crooner Dean Norton entertained visitors to the Brailes Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It seemed to go really, really well and the weather was very kind.

“There were lots of attractions, such as the vintage vehicle section, the archery, zorbing and the dog show.

In the Brailes Show dog show Laura Ely’s English cocker spaniel Ted won the sitting down class. Photo: Mark Williamson

“There was the retail village, the charity section and the demo tent, which had lots of exhibitions such as cookery and CPR.”

“For a small village we really do put on a great show.”

This Seagrave fire engine which served in Abington, Massachusetts, back in the 1920’s was shown for its owner by David Dudfield. Photo: Mark Williamson

Brody Withers from the Good Day Farm based at Chipping Campden welcomed visitors to the stand at the Brailes Show on Saturday where Bianca Widdows and her daughter two-year-old Isabella met some of the animals including rabbbits Boo and Casper. Photo: Mark Williamson

Preparing to hand out the prizes in the flower and produce competitions at Brailes Show on Saturday were marquee committee members Aileen Sherer, Ian Haycock, president, Erica Carwardine and Lydia Bocko. Photo: Mark Williamson

Will Sherriff drove his 1955 Scammell Explorer recovery truck from his Fenny Compton home to show at the Brailes Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

David Shadlock drove his 1979 MG GT sports car with his wife Stella to the Brailes Show. Photo: Mark Williamson

The flower and produce marquee was full of colour for visitors to enjoy at Brailes Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

