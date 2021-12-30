Summit to examine water issues

SEVERN Trent, the Environment Agency and other organisations are to be called to give evidence at a review of flooding and drainage issues across Warwickshire, writes David Lawrence, Local Democracy Reporter.

The request will be made by the county council’s communities overview and scrutiny committee after a motion was approved at last week’s full council meeting.

The item, proposed by the Lib Dems who then accepted an amendment from the Conservative group, acknowledged that strong relationships already existed with those organisations along with the various districts and boroughs.

It added: “This council also recognises the amount of planned growth in housing areas across the county.

“Weather patterns are changing and we now see increasingly heavy rainfalls which are creating drainage issues, especially on highways in urban areas.”

And in addition to the call for evidence, it added: “This council would therefore support a proposal being brought forward for a flood alleviation and flood adaptation summit with key partners to ensure that effective planning and drainage policies are fully considered.”