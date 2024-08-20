THERE was laughter, fizz and prize-winning artworks on show on Tuesday night’s opening of the annual Stratford Art Society summer show at King Edward VI School.

The society has been attracting members since starting in Stratford in 1959, making this its 65th year.

Committee members Lisa Musgrove, Lesley Shepherd and Viv Schole. Photos: Mark Williamson

The summer show is the highlight of the year – but there are monthly art competitions and weekly events, including artist demos and talks on history of art. Members include amateur and professional artists, as well as those who don’t dabble themselves but are just keen on art.