WITH less than two weeks to go, there’s still time for children aged between four and 11 to visit Warwickshire libraries and join a fictional superstar team and their marvellous mascots in a Summer Reading Challenge about the power of play, sports, games and physical activity.

Summer reading challenge

A popular activity in the library calendar, the initiative encourages children to borrow and read six books, which can include eBook and eAudio formats, during the summer holidays.

Through taking part with the help of free materials from their local Warwickshire County Council Library and online via the Challenge website, children are encouraged to keep their minds and bodies active whilst away from school.

The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading as they go, rewarded by free incentives including stickers.

Activity challenge cards from the Youth Sport Trust, and an exciting, themed book collection, the Summer Reading Challenge aims to spark children’s imaginations.

By participating in the challenge young people have the opportunity to explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests.

In addition, libraries across Warwickshire are hosting a range of free events for children to enjoy during the summer holidays. Visit the Events for Children webpage or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary to discover which activities and services are available for your family to enjoy.

The Summer Challenge has been extended until Sunday, 10th September 2023. For full details about participating Warwickshire libraries see www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.