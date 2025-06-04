Summer opening planned for Stratford’s new soft play centre for children

A SOFT play centre is preparing to open in Stratford’s Bell Court this summer.

Tiny Rebels Soft Play, which is the first dedicated soft play attraction in the town, will operate from the unit formerly occupied by Italian restaurant, Veeno.

Part of the team behind the Tiny Rebels Soft Play brand is former George at Asda managing director and Stratford resident, Chris Onslow.

“We’ve created Tiny Rebels to be more than just a soft play centre,” he said Chris Onslow.

Tiny Rebels Soft Play is expected to open in the summer.

“As a Stratford resident, I’m incredibly proud to be opening something new and exciting for local families. We’ve been speaking with local parents for months to find out the most essential things they would like to see in a world class soft play centre.

“Tiny Rebels Soft Play has been built with cleanliness, hygiene and, of course, play at the forefront.”

The business will feature baby-friendly soft play pieces as well as high-energy climbing and sliding equipment with some features custom made with a Stratford theme, such as the Bancroft Gardens-themed area and a two-storey adventure trail inspired by William Shakespeare.

The business, which also has a mascot, Rebel Jack, has set its sights on a second venue elsewhere in the country and has already submitted a planning application.

Joining Chris on the management team is co-founder Kelly Onslow, with investment backing from Tom Allsworth, co-founder of the Revolution Beauty Group.

No date has yet been confirmed for the opening.